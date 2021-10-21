In a video taken above Michigan, a Russian satellite is seen falling to Earth in a fireball.

A falling Russian surveillance satellite was the source of a fireball that lit up the sky above the eastern United States on Wednesday.

Kosmos-2551 was seen from Harrisville, Pennsylvania, to Streator, Illinois, according to 153 witness reports filed with the American Meteor Society (AMS). It appeared as a fireball in the sky about 12:43 a.m. EDT on October 20.

Despite the fact that the fireball was not a natural occurrence, the organization got 12 videos and 13 images of it and logged them. Chris Johnson was one of the observers who recorded the occurrence on camera. The flaming satellite streaking above Fort Garrett, Michigan, can be seen in his footage.

Garrett S in Harbor Springs, Michigan, was the event’s northernmost reporter, according to AMS event #6746-2021. “I know it was a Russian spacecraft,” he told the AMS. However, I felt compelled to report. So far, it appears that I am the farthest north to observe it.

“When I saw it, it absolutely broke my heart.”

The satellite’s reentry was also observed in Canada. “I was going home from work and only noticed it because it was leaving a trail behind it with little parts of it falling off,” Stephen P. of Renton, Ontario, said. The fireball was detected by NASA’s Meteor Watch Facebook page as the consequence of a falling satellite. “A spectacular long-lasting fireball was detected about 12:43 a.m. EDT last evening (early hours of October 20),” NASA said. “This incident was triggered by the reentry and disintegration of a satellite over that portion of the country, not by a natural object.” The satellite was identified as Kosmos-2551 by the AMS, with Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, confirming the identification on Twitter.

“The event seen in Michigan was at 0443 UTC (12:43 EDT), which is the precise projected time Kosmos-2551 went over the location and within the reentry time uncertainty window indicated by Space Force,” he said. As a result, I consider that the Kosmos-2551 ID is reliable.” That is confirmed by the Fireball network. This is a condensed version of the information.