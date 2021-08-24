In a video, a doctor demonstrates a cervical cancer tumor and urges people to get Pap Smears.

On TikTok, a doctor posted a video depicting a malignant growth to encourage young ladies to undergo a Pap smear.

The video, which can be viewed here, depicts a uterus with a malignant cervix attached to it and has received over 80,000 views as of this writing.

Pawe Ziora, the pathologist who supplied the video, told This website via email, “I saw what a disease can do, what it can do when ignored for a long time.”

“What I can’t tolerate is that some of those diseases could be identified far sooner and cause far less harm.”

Viewers have reacted with surprise, with some declaring that, while they find cervical cancer screening tests uncomfortable, the possible implications of not getting one are too high to ignore.

Certain varieties of the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common sexually transmitted infection, cause cervical cancer.

According to the CDC, by the age of 50, at least 80% of women will have been infected with HPV.

Although most people’s immune systems are capable of naturally eradicating the virus, HPV can remain in some circumstances, and when it does, it can create precancers, which, if left untreated, can progress to cancer.

Cervical cancer is highly treatable and associated with a long survival and good quality of life when caught early, but if it isn’t, it can grow and spread to other parts of the body.

Ziora, who works at the Medical University of Silesia in Zabrze, Poland, lost his father to an undiagnosed cancer and does not want others to go through what he and his family went through.

“I’m the first medical professional in my family, so I know what non-medics know and don’t know,” he explained.

“My father died of a massive intestinal cancer that went unnoticed because he never had a colonoscopy.”

Precancers are detected by a Pap test, while the virus that causes these precancers is detected by an HPV test.

According to the US Preventive Services Task Force, women should get tested every three years starting at the age of 21 and every five years after that.

A doctor will use a plastic or needle to collect cells and mucus from the cervix and surrounding area during a screening test. This is a condensed version of the information.