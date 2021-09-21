In a vicious attack, a pit bull grabbed the head of a woman’s pet dog.

Before her dog died, a California dog owner recounted seeing a pit bull grip its head in its teeth.

In late August, Mimi Nguyen, a veterinarian in San Francisco, was walking home from work with her 15-year-old Maltipoo when she was abruptly assaulted by a pit bull, according to ABC7.

Maltipoo dogs are a cross between Maltese and miniature or toy Poodles. Strangers are known to find them affectionate and kind.

“When I turned around, my dog’s head was in the dog’s mouth. I was powerless to stop it,” Nguyen told ABC7.

Boo Boo was left with puncture wounds in his head, according to Nguyen. Nguyen went Boo Boo to a vet’s office where she used to work in an attempt to save her dog’s life. Unfortunately, Boo Boo had passed away.

A blonde pit bull lunges at Boo Boo near Market and Octavia in a video obtained by the San Francisco Police Department and seen by ABC7. A woman appears to be walking away from the scene with a dog in a second shot.

Evidence does not imply that pit bulls are disproportionately harmful in contrast to other dogs, according to a 2014 literature analysis by the American Veterinary Medical Association Animal Welfare Division.

Pit bulls are the breed most frequently blamed for the few assaults on humans that end in serious damage or death. However, this could be due to the breed’s popularity in the victim’s neighborhood, biases in how such instances are reported (dogs may be misdiagnosed), and how the dog’s owner treats it, such as forcing it to fight. Furthermore, the association claims that owners of stigmatized breeds like pit bulls are more likely to be involved in criminal or violent crimes.

Pit bulls, along with German shepherds, Rottweilers, Jack Russell terriers, chow chows, spaniels, collies, Saint Bernards, Labrador retrievers, and mixed breeds, are among the breeds most frequently engaged in significant biting events.

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) opposes legislation that targets specific dog breeds, most commonly pit bulls, claiming that “any dog can bite, regardless of its breed.”

Despite her fears that the woman and her dog may never be found, Nguyen said she wishes to see justice for her dog. This is a condensed version of the information.