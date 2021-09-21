In a UN speech, Biden seeks to renew US leadership.

President Joe Biden will tell the world on Tuesday that the US wants to prevent a Cold War with China by shifting away from the ongoing post-9/11 disputes and into a period of US-led diplomacy.

Biden’s first speech as president of the United States to the United Nations General Assembly in New York is expected to be met with skepticism.

He has spent his presidency painting China and Russia as the antagonists in a generational global battle between autocrats and democrats.

France, a close ally, is also enraged by what it sees as Washington’s backstabbing in a defense treaty that will see Australia buy US nuclear submarine technology while abandoning previous arrangements for French conventional submarines.

With the lingering effects of the traumatic Afghanistan withdrawal – in which victorious Taliban guerrillas forced the US-led alliance into a quick, at times chaotic, departure – Biden might expect some skepticism.

However, from the UN rostrum, Biden will argue that the US is stepping in to save the globe from the Covid pandemic, leading on climate crisis measures, and restoring democratic ties that have been strained under Donald Trump.

And he’ll emphasize that his push to expand the US presence in Asia – the new nuclear submarines agreement with Australia is only the latest example – doesn’t have to lead to a confrontation with China.

“I do not believe in the notion of a new Cold War with the world split into blocks,” Biden would remark. On the condition of anonymity, a senior US official stated, “He believes in vigorous, intense, principled competition.”

Biden would pledge a move to diplomatic leadership, reinforcing the theme of the US wishing to turn the page on two decades of warfare, according to the official.

“The president will essentially drive home the idea that the end of the war in Afghanistan closes the chapter on conflict and starts a chapter on personal, meaningful, and effective American diplomacy,” the official added.

Biden won’t be the only world leader making his first visit at the UN.

Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next ultraconservative president, will make his foreign debut with a pre-recorded address, which could provide hints as to whether the 2015 nuclear deal can be salvaged.

The meeting will be kicked off by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right figure who insisted on travelling to New York despite refusing to be vaccinated against the Covid virus.

Biden’s speech will emphasize the United States’ commitments to combating both the pandemic and climate change.

Biden is expected to provide "positive news" on resolving a $20 billion debt crisis, according to a UN official.