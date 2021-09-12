In a tense election debate, Germany’s Laschet and Scholz trade clashes.

In a tense election discussion on Sunday, Armin Laschet, Angela Merkel’s struggling chancellor candidate, went on the attack against his centre-left opponent, but failed to land a knockout blow.

With barely two weeks until the election, the gaffe-prone Laschet delivered a heated performance in the second of three primetime debates, mostly bypassing Annalena Baerbock, the Green party’s chancellor candidate, to focus his attacks on Social Democrats Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD).

Scholz, who has been regarded as wooden and uncharismatic, remained generally unaffected, interrupting Laschet momentarily to accuse him of “twisting the facts” when Laschet attempted to highlight Scholz’s apparent supervision failures in recent financial crises.

After the 90-minute debate, viewers voted Scholz the winner, with Baerbock receiving the highest likeability rating.

According to Germany’s top-selling Bild newspaper, Laschet needed to come out on top to keep his hopes of replacing Merkel alive.

It stated, “There was a violent exchange of blows, but no one went down.”

Merkel’s CDU/CSU alliance, whose popularity has been slowly declining, is expected to become more apprehensive as a result of the ruling.

According to polls, support for the CDU/CSU is at an all-time low of roughly 20%, while Scholz’s SPD has surged ahead to 26%.

In what has become an unexpectedly suspenseful election in Europe’s top economy, the Greens are polling at around 15%, with a range of conceivable coalition scenarios.

Merkel’s CDU/CSU coalition, which has ruled German politics since 1945, will face a “historic humiliation” on September 26, according to the weekly news magazine Der Spiegel.

Scholz’s hesitation to explicitly reject forming a three-way coalition with the radical-left Linke party, one of the most contentious debate themes, was one of the most contentious debate topics.

The CDU/CSU group has always been opposed to forming a coalition with the Linke, a party that wants to dissolve NATO and now polls at 6%.

Citizens, according to Laschet, 60, “need clarity” on the matter. Scholz, on the other hand, stated that the election was determined by the voters, and that any potential coalition partner would have to agree that “NATO is necessary.”

During the segment on the climate emergency, there were some of the most animated discussions. During their years in office together, Scholz and Laschet accused one other’s parties of stifling progress, either through a lack of investment in sustainable energy or needless red tape.

Baerbock slammed the Greens' signature issue, claiming that both men were more interested with pointing.