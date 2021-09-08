In a ‘Survival of the Fittest’ battle, a Delta COVID variant may ‘squelch’ Mu.

According to an expert, the Mu COVID variant, which was recently designated as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization, could be “squelched” in the United States by the Delta COVID version.

The emergence of the Mu variant of COVID, which has been described as a variant of interest by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has recently diverted some attention away from the Delta variant, which currently accounts for 99 percent of COVID cases in the United States.

While Mu has been found in 46 countries and 51 US states, the WHO claims that the variant has not spread as quickly or efficiently as Delta, which was first discovered in India and has since been found in at least 170 countries and spreads at least twice as fastâ€”possibly even four times fasterâ€”as the original COVID-19 strain.

Mu was chosen as a variant of interest because it has genetic material that could allow it resist the antibody protection offered by COVID vaccinations. Mu is thought to have originated in Columbia.

According to John P. Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, “Mu contains some worrying mutations, but it is not spreading significantly in the United States.” “I’ve only read a few studies on its qualities because it hasn’t been thoroughly researched yet. The important thing is that it isn’t spreading too widely.”

Moore went on to say that because Mu isn’t spreading as quickly as Delta, it’s possible that the new variation would vanish almost entirely. He used the United Kingdom as an example, claiming that when Delta arrived in late 2020, the Alpha form was nearly totally dominant.

Moore explained, “One of the things we learnt with Delta is that it squelched out less transmissible variants.” “The most transmissible variations are in charge. And everything else just fades into the background. Unless Mu possesses special transmissibility capabilities, which would be remarkable given that it has yet to be discovered.

“From a virus standpoint, it’s survival of the fittest.”

During a news briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO head of health emergencies, echoed Moore’s remarks during a discussion on variants such as. This is a condensed version of the information.