In a study, rugby players were shown to have ‘concerning’ brain damage.

In a study, rugby players were shown to suffer “concerning” and “unexpected” damage to their brain structure.

The brains of 44 elite rugby league and rugby union players, 21 of whom had recently suffered a “minor” head injury, were studied.

The study, which was undertaken by Imperial College London researchers and published in the journal Brain Communications, discovered that nearly half of the elite players had reduced white matter volume.

The white matter of the brain comprises millions of nerve fibers and is located deep within the brain. It connects brain cells, allowing them to communicate with one another, and it’s essential for a variety of everyday processes including cognition and balance.

According to the study, a decrease in white matter tissue volume “may be an early indicator of an active neurodegenerative process” that “might raise the likelihood of neurodegenerative disease later in life,” such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) or Alzheimer’s disease.

CTE is a neurological disease that develops as a result of repeated head blows and concussions.

Meanwhile, 23% of rugby players showed symptoms of diffuse axonal injury (DAI), which occurs when the brain slips inside the skull, and diffuse vascular injury (DVI), which is caused by micro-bleeding on the brain, both of which can cause long-term brain damage.

The study discovered that “these changes were detected in both athletes with and without a previous head injury.”

According to current studies reviewed in the paper, head injuries are the most commonly reported injuries in professional rugby, accounting for around 20% of injury occurrences.

CTE was identified in 87 percent of the brains of 202 deceased people who had played American football, according to a 2017 study. The disease was found in 99 percent of the 111 NFL players who took part in the study.

The average age of the rugby players assessed in the Imperial College London study was 25 years old, with the oldest being 31 years old. White matter volume typically increases until around the age of 40, whereas the rugby players assessed in the Imperial College London study had an average age of 25 years old, with the oldest being 31 years old.

The findings were labeled as “abnormal” and “unexpected” in the study, although more research is needed.

