In a spat over the bloc’s laws, Poland’s prime minister accuses the EU of ‘blackmail.’

In a public spat with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of “blackmail” over his country’s rejection of portions of EU law.

The heated debate, which took place in the European Parliament, highlighted the gravity of the problem, which both Brussels and Warsaw claim threatens the bloc’s cohesion.

Just before and after Morawiecki ascended the stage, Von der Leyen warned that her Commission, which is responsible with enforcing EU rules, “will act” to rein in Poland.

She claimed that a contentious judgement by Poland’s Constitutional Court on October 7 questioning EU law’s priority was an attempt to “take an axe to the European treaties by weakening their legitimacy.”

“Any of these critical pillars can be undermined, putting our European democracy in jeopardy. This cannot be allowed to happen. We will not allow this to occur “she stated

“The rule of law and the treaties of the European Union need to be defended with all instruments at our disposal,” Von der Leyen said, adding that a number of legal, financial, and political solutions are being evaluated.

In a lengthy speech, Morawiecki retaliated, declaring, “I will not allow EU leaders to blackmail Poland.”

He dismissed MEPs’ claims that the verdict had pushed Poland closer to exiting the EU, insisting that his country’s place in the bloc remained secure.

Instead, he claimed that there was a “fundamental misconception” that EU law emanating from treaties could only be applied in specific areas and that Poland’s constitution was superior in all other areas.

He claimed that the rule of law issue was being used by Brussels as a “pretext” to push Poland to comply.

Tensions between the European Commission and Warsaw were brought to a peak in the legislative conflict, which had been simmering for years.

The Commission has chastised Warsaw for efforts to undermine judges’ independence and other practices that are perceived as undermining democratic principles.

The EU executive and MEPs have also chastised Poland for its ultraconservative social policies, which include restrictions on LGBTQ rights and a near-total ban on abortions, supported by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Withholding recovery funds from a pooled EU fund established up to help the bloc recover from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic is one of the steps the Commission could take against Poland.

Poland's plan, which calls for 24 billion euros in subsidies and 12 billion euros in low-interest loans, is still being considered.