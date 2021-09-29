In a ‘Really Rare’ incident, a Great White Shark with a Red Mouth washes up on the beach.

A great white shark with red stripes around its mouth washed ashore on a beach in southern Australia.

As first reported by Australian regional station ABC Eyre Peninsula and West Coast on Monday, the shark was discovered on a lonely beach in a small rural village called Fowlers Bay on the Eyre Peninsula in the state of South Australia.

The great white was a young male, probably one year old, and measured roughly eight feet in length, according to a representative for South Australia’s Department of Environment and Water (DEW).

In August, a member of the public discovered the shark, which had already died. The individual reported their discovery to the local National Parks and Wildlife Service district office. The DEW later collected the specimen.

According to the spokeswoman, “our regular process is to transfer the deceased animal for testing to identify the cause of death and scientific study.”

It’s unclear how the shark died, but it’s possible that it died of natural causes.

In remarks provided to This website, Dirk Holman, a marine coordinator with the National Parks and Wildlife Service, speculated that the shark may have become caught on the beach during a low tide. “Perhaps he was patrolling the beach hunting for salmon and found himself into a bit of a pickle.”

It’s “very rare,” according to Holman, for a young great white shark that appears to be in good health to wash up on a beach unharmed.

“It’s really unusual; generally, when an animal, such as a sea mammal, washes up, it’s sick or injured,” he explained.

A photo of the shark indicates it has a lot of red around its jaws. According to Holman, a number of reasons could have contributed to this.

“If it was thrashing around on the beach as it died, it could have been a little amount of sand trauma. “It could have been a little sun exposure,” he speculated.

“Or it could simply be part of the normal process of death, with blood flow lingering near the skin’s surface and not circulating.”

According to Holman, sharks of this age are simply little children, and their hunting techniques are not sophisticated.

