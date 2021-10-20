In a ‘potential miracle,’ a pig kidney works in a human patient.

A medical team in the United States has succeeded in temporarily attaching a pig’s kidney to a human, a transplant breakthrough described by the physician who led the treatment as a “possible miracle.”

The procedure, which took place on September 25, involved a genetically modified donor animal and a brain dead patient on a ventilator whose family had agreed to the two-day experiment in the interest of science.

In an interview with AFP, Robert Montgomery, director of the transplant institute at New York University (NYU) Langone, said, “It did what it was designed to do, which is eliminate waste and create urine.”

Importantly, the organ was able to lower the patient’s level of creatinine, a vital sign of kidney health that had been raised before to the transplant.

Montgomery performed the surgery over the course of around two hours with the help of numerous colleagues.

Doctors connected the kidney to blood vessels on the top of one of the patient’s legs so they could examine it and collect biopsy samples.

According to Montgomery, the patient had hoped to be an organ donor, and his or her family was first saddened when they learned that their loved one’s organs were not acceptable.

“They felt relieved,” he continued, “that this was another opportunity for gift.” Following the 54-hour test, the patient was removed off the ventilator and died.

Pig kidneys have previously been found to be viable in nonhuman primates for up to a year, but this was the first time it has been tried on a human patient.

The donor pig came from a herd that had undergone genetic editing to remove a gene that produces a specific sugar, which would have ordinarily triggered a significant immune reaction and resulted in organ rejection.

Revivicor, a subsidiary of United Therapeutics, was in charge of the editing.

“It’s still unclear what will happen in three weeks, three months, or three years,” Montgomery added.

“Moving this into a living human experiment is the only way we’ll be able to truly answer that question. But, in my opinion, this is a critical intermediate phase that indicates that, at least initially, everything will be well.” In the coming month, he expects to submit his findings to a scholarly journal, and a clinical study could begin in a year or two.

Outside experts greeted the news with caution, but expressed an interest in seeing more.