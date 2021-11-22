In a pet store face mask argument, a man was hit with a dog bone and suffered a fractured skull, according to police.

Juan Hamilton, 22, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, violence, and abuse of an older person resulting in significant bodily harm, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Witnesses at the November 8 incident at PetSmart on Eastern Avenue told police that Hamilton and the guy he is accused of assaulting began arguing in the store about the store’s mask policies.

In line behind his claimed victim, Hamilton exited the store and returned with a dog bone. Witnesses claim he then bludgeoned the older man with the bone.

The victim of the incident had a broken skull and a severed artery, according to local authorities.

Employees at PetSmart recognized Hamilton since he was a regular customer and had a PetSmart rewards card. The Metropolitan Police Department’s report on the event, which was released on Thursday, stated that video footage was then used to identify Hamilton.

Hamilton, who was also charged with business burglary and is being jailed on $5,000 bond, denied being involved in the incident, saying police that he hadn’t been to the store in months.

Hamilton is scheduled to appear in court on November 30, and according to court documents, he must adhere to a 6 p.m. curfew and avoid all PetSmart locations.

During the continuing COVID global pandemic, the city of Las Vegas and the state of Nevada are encouraging residents to wear masks as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the CDC COVID tracker, COVID transmission levels are substantial or high in 16 of Nevada’s 17 counties, with only Esmeralda showing modest transmission rates. This means that everyone over the age of two, including those who have been completely vaccinated, must wear masks in indoor environments.

