In a ‘overt act of animal cruelty,’ a dead dog was discovered tied to an anchor in a lake.

A dead dog was discovered in a lake in Canada, prompting an investigation. It’s possible that the animal was drowned and tortured on purpose.

According to a news release, the Sicamous Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) received an allegation of animal cruelty on July 1 when a dog was located in Shuswap Lake.

The RCMP pulled the body from the water on Monday, July 5, according to Eileen Drever, senior officer for protection and stakeholder relations for the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA).

The animal, described as a “big breed” by Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil, was discovered hooked to an anchoring device along the lake’s shore. The anchor prevented the animal from reaching the lake’s bottom or reaching the land. A secondary line was attached to a shoreline pole.

The BC SPCA has taken the dog’s remains and is conducting an investigation.

“This is a sad discovery,” stated Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP, “as it appears the animal was purposely put to suffer by drowning.”

“The unusual and troubling details about this is that the animal had two lines hooked to it,” McNeil told Global News. One rope was linked to the animal’s collar, while the other was attached to a pole on the beach.”

“An overt act of animal cruelty,” he said of the incident.

“It’s extremely disturbing and, to be honest, disgusting,” he remarked.

According to RCMP, it’s unknown whether the animal was alive when it was thrown into the river, but it’s likely.

Kendra Toner discovered the dog while fishing on the lake, according to the Penticton Western News. The dog’s leg was reportedly attached to a fallen tree protruding out of the water about 10 feet from the shore, according to her.

“There’s no way to get to that tree on foot, so it appeared to me that someone had boated out there to do it.”

“It was distressing knowing someone could do that to an animal,” she said.

Someone had apparently fastened a weighted object to the dog’s collar with a rope, according to Drever.

"The carcass is badly decayed, so we can't tell what breed or color the dog is," she says.