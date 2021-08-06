In a new milestone, NASA’s Perseverance Rover drills its first hole on Mars.

The Mars Perseverance rover from NASA has dug its first hole on the red planet’s surface in order to collect precious rock samples.

The rover’s official Twitter account posted a photo of the drill hole early Friday AM EDT.

“My first drill hole on Mars!” said the tweet. The work of collecting and keeping rock samples is large and complex, and this is a significant step.”

More raw photos of the drill hole, which can be seen as a cone of dust on the surface, have been released to NASA’s website, as shown below.

Perseverance drill hole in focus The drill hole of Perseverance can be seen clearly on the Martian surface in this view obtained on August 6.

Following that, the rover will begin analyzing rock samples taken from the surface.

Perseverance’s recent achievement had been eagerly awaited. Perseverance is already working on the first of dozens of rock samples that NASA wants to bring back to Earth for further examination in future flights thanks to the drill hole.

In the history of spaceflight, no samples from another planet have ever been returned to Earth.

Louise Jandura, NASA’s principal engineer for sampling, wrote in a blog post ahead of the sample collection that she had been dreaming about this moment for over eight years.

She stated, “The team never ceases to astonish me.” “During the middle of the night, the data will start to trickle in, and the crew will be up waiting for the first bits of information on how things have gone up to that point.”

If all goes according to plan, the sample from the drill hole will be sealed in a hermetically sealed tube. Later Friday afternoon, NASA hopes to release an update on the sample.

Scientists will use the samples to go deeper into Mars’ history than ever before, including the planet’s possibility for past life.

Bobby Braun, director of planetary science at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, wrote in a NASA article on Thursday that researchers had been working on gathering Mars samples for decades. Friday’s sample was dubbed “the first jewel to be saved” by him. This is a condensed version of the information.