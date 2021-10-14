In a mysterious radio burst, astronomers discovered hundreds of powerful cosmic explosions.

An extreme episode of cosmic explosions has been discovered by a group of scientists from around the world. The “river” explosions are the greatest collection of Fast Radio Burst (FRB) events ever recorded, outnumbering all previous publications combined.

The researchers counted 1,652 distinct explosions from the Fast Radio Burst (FRB) 121102 in just 47 days.

FRBs are short-lived radio waves that were originally discovered in 2007. FRBs are created by cosmic explosions that last only a thousandth of a second. These explosions, though, can unleash as much energy as the sun does in a year in such a short time.

Beginning on August 29, 2019, the team saw explosions that should allow other researchers to quantify the energy of all FRBs. This could aid astronomers in determining not only where these bursts of radio wave radiation originate, but also the processes that cause them.

In a press release, University of Nevada researcher Bing Zhang noted, “This was the first time that one FRB source was analyzed in such great detail.” “The enormous burst set allowed our team to zero in on the distinctive energy and energy distribution of FRBs like never before, shedding new information on the engine that powers these unexplained events.” One of the authors of a Nature paper discussing the findings is Bing Zhang.

FRB 121102 was a suitable candidate for studying the nature of FRBs because it was the first of this sort of event to repeat itself, according to astronomers. Because of its recurring nature, the team was able to uncover that during its most active time, FRB 121102 contained 122 explosions in one hour, the most witnessed in any FRB to date, after studying it for nearly 60 hours over 47 days.

This FRB was discovered 3 billion light-years from Earth in a dwarf galaxy, making it an uncommon FRB with a well-known position.

Scientists are still unsure where the majority of FRBs come from or what processes are responsible for them.

Magnetars, neutron stars with extraordinarily high magnetic fields that rotate fast, are one of the most current theories for the origins of these short radio wave bursts. However, experts disagree over whether aspect of magnetars may be creating FRBs.

