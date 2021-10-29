In a meeting before the G20, Biden praises Pope Francis as a “warrior of peace.”

On the first day of a European journey aimed at reasserting US international credentials, US President Joe Biden, just the second Catholic to occupy the position, had a private audience with Pope Francis.

In a meeting at the Vatican that lasted more than an hour — longer than his two predecessors’ — the president praised the pontiff as “the most significant warrior of peace I have ever met.”

Although the event was closed to the press, footage provided by the Vatican showed a cheerful gathering full of smiles, with Biden visibly affected at times and telling the pope, “God love ya.”

“I know my son would want me to offer this to you,” he said as he handed the pontiff a presidential coin commemorating the regiment in which his son Beau Biden, who died of cancer in 2015, had served.

Biden has met Francis three times before, but this was their first meeting since he took office. Biden is frank about his faith and how it gives him strength.

It was timed to coincide with the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome and the UN climate talks in Glasgow next week, when Biden aims to reinforce his message that “America is back” after the Trump years.

Both Biden and Francis have been vocal about the need to address global warming — Francis reiterated his demand for action in a BBC broadcast on Friday — and it was a major topic of discussion during their meeting.

Later, the president wrote, “I commended His Holiness for his support for the world’s poor and those suffering from hunger, violence, and persecution, and lauded his leadership in battling the climate crisis and ending the pandemic.”

He described the conference, which he attended in part with his wife Jill, as “an honor.”

Climate change, the pandemic, the issue of refugees and migrants, as well as “the safeguarding of human rights, especially freedom of religion and conscience,” according to the Vatican.

There was no mention of the contentious issue of abortion from either side. Biden supports women’s right to choose, but Francis, 84, has called abortion “murder.”

Despite this, the Pope has distanced himself from a campaign by hardline US bishops to withhold communion to politicians who favor abortion rights, including Biden.

Following that, Biden met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G20 summit, which begins on Saturday morning.

Biden launched a just before departing Washington. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.