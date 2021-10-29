In a meeting before the G20, Biden claims the Pope called him a “good Catholic.”

As they met Friday at the Vatican to begin a European trip aimed at reasserting US diplomatic credentials, US President Joe Biden said Pope Francis called him a “decent Catholic.”

Biden landed in Europe ahead of a weekend G20 conference in Rome and UN climate talks in Glasgow, and the meeting at the Vatican lasted more than an hour, longer than Biden’s two predecessors.

Biden, who is only the second Catholic to occupy the presidency, claimed Francis expressed delight that “I was a decent Catholic” during the talks, which avoided the divisive issue of abortion.

The meeting marks the start of Biden’s European tour, during which he intends to promote his message that “America is back” following the Trump years.

Although the Vatican meeting was closed to the press, footage provided by the Holy See showed a cheerful gathering full of smiles, with Biden visibly affected at times and telling the pope, “God love ya.”

As he presented the pontiff with a presidential coin commemorating the regiment in which his son Beau Biden, who died of illness in 2015, had served, he called him “the most significant warrior of peace I have ever encountered.”

Biden remarked, “I know my son would want me to give this to you.”

The president, who is vocal about his faith and how it helps him, has seen Francis three times previously, but this was their first meeting since he took office.

Following the weekend G20 summit, Biden will go to Glasgow for the COP26 climate talks.

Both Biden and Francis have been vocal about the need to address global warming — Francis reiterated his demand for action in a BBC broadcast on Friday — and it was a major topic of discussion during their meeting.

Later, the president wrote, “I commended His Holiness for his support for the world’s poor and those suffering from hunger, violence, and persecution, and lauded his leadership in battling the climate crisis and ending the pandemic.”

He described the conference, which he attended in part with his wife Jill, as “an honor.”

Climate change, the pandemic, the issue of refugees and migrants, as well as “the safeguarding of human rights, especially freedom of religion and conscience,” according to the Vatican.

Biden informed journalists after the meeting that the contentious issue of abortion was not discussed.

Biden remarked, “We just chatted about how glad he was that I was a good Catholic.”

Biden is a proponent of the right to.