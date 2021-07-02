In a medical first, a man broke his penis vertically during sex after it ‘buckled’ on his partner’s body.

The first documented case of a vertical penis fracture has been reported by doctors.

A 40-year-old man hurt his penis during sex, according to a case report published in the British Medical Journal on June 10.

The man’s penis “buckled” against his partner’s perineum, the area between the anus and the genitals, according to the report’s authors.

According to the paper, penile fractures are caused by excessive bending of the penis, which causes an increase in internal pressures. A tear may happen as a result of this.

The vast majority of these injuries happen during intercourse, according to the case report, with the “‘doggy style’ and ‘man on top’” positions being the two most common causes.

Because there are no bones in the penis, a penile fracture is not a traditional fracture.

A rip along the tunica albuginea, a sheath that wraps around the three main tubes inside the penis, may be referred to as a penile fracture.

The two corpora cavernosa, which fill with blood during an erection, and the urethra, which serves as a conduit for both urine and semen, are the tubes in question.

A popping feeling, instant loss of erection, and severe swelling and bruising are common symptoms reported by men who have had a penile fracture.

Doctors observed no popping sensation, a progressive loss of erection, and significant edema in the case of the guy whose penis fractured vertically.

A surgeon confirmed the man had a 3 cm (a little over an inch) vertical tear in his penis after an MRI scan.

A literature assessment of prior studies reporting penile fractures found that they all reported fractures as being transverse, not vertical, according to the case report authored by Sam Hughes and others from the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom.

“Not only does this underline the rarity of this case, but it also begs the question of whether a vertical penile fracture pattern alters either the presentation or long-term results following surgery repair?” says the case report.

Doctors are keeping a close eye on the patient’s recovery to see how it compares to other known examples.

They do remark, however, that six months after the damage, the patient was able to resume having sex and was able to achieve an. This is a condensed version of the information.