In a make-or-break election in Virginia, Biden predicts a Democratic victory.

Virginians voted Tuesday for their next governor in a grueling, viciously fought election that has devolved into a margin-of-error battle in a state Joe Biden swept last year — a reminder of the president’s shifting political fortunes.

The battle between former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin was anticipated to be a foreshadowing of the parties’ prospects in next year’s midterm elections, but it has shrunk to a toss-up.

A multibillionaire from private equity defeating a former popular Democratic governor would appear to be a nightmare for the president heading into the crucial 2022 elections that will determine who controls Congress.

But, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Biden expressed confidence in McAuliffe’s victory several hours after voting opened.

“We’re going to come out on top. I believe we will win in Virginia. You know, you’re claiming that it’s near. The race is really tight. It’s all about who shows up, who shows up, and who shows up “Biden stated the following.

Youngkin, who has put at least $20 million of his own riches into the contest, has a modest lead in the final polling after spending the majority of the campaign in second place.

After visiting voters at a middle school in Chantilly, he tweeted, “Today is your last shot to cast your vote and bring a new day to the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Youngkin’s campaign, if he wins, will likely serve as a model for Republicans across the country as they plan how to cope with the threat of Donald Trump in the midterm elections.

The Democratic faithful believed that the election would be a referendum on Trump, but he has had little involvement in the campaign and is unlikely to be the galvanizing foe they had hoped for.

Youngkin embraced Trump’s backing early in the campaign and has avoided criticizing the twice-impeached former president.

However, he has avoided standing close to the Republican leader, who is viewed as poisonous by many independents in Virginia, as well as presenting himself as a Trump follower.

A McAuliffe loss would almost surely frighten moderates on Capitol Hill, driving some to abandon Biden’s delayed $3 trillion plan for economic reform.

Long delays in passing promised social assistance and infrastructure packages are reminiscent of the Democratic Party's massive losses in 2009-10, when Washington was paralyzed by stalemate. A win, on the other hand, might encourage them to move more quickly.