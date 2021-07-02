In a ‘major’ exoplanet discovery, Earth-Sized Planets Could Be Hiding in Space

Because they may be hidden in the glare of what are known as double-star systems, astronomers believe there could be many more Earth-sized planets than previously imagined.

The discovery follows a collaboration between NASA and US institutions to determine if some planetary host stars are binary stars, or two stars orbiting one other.

Astronomers have been looking for exoplanets with the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite in recent years (TESS).

TESS is an Earth-orbiting satellite that observes and measures the brightness of stars. When the brightness of a star dims, it indicates that a planet has passed in front of it, blocking some of its light.

TESS can find planets orbiting stars outside of our solar system in this fashion, as well as provide information about their size. Transit photometry is the name for this method of planet detection.

TESS, on the other hand, may have difficulty distinguishing between one massive star and two smaller ones in tight orbit around one another. Around half of all stars are in binary systems, according to Steve Howell of NASA’s Ames Research Center, who was involved in the study.

To solve this, scientists looked at hundreds of stars previously studied by TESS that were thought to be home to possible exoplanets. They next employed high-resolution telescopes at the Gemini Observatory in Hawaii and Chile to peer as closely as possible at the stars.

73 of the exoplanet host stars were discovered to be binary systems.

TESS had only spotted massive planets when looking at binary systems, but had detected both large and tiny planets when looking at single-star systems, the team discovered.

This showed that small planets, such as those the size of Earth, may not have been detected in TESS examinations of binary star systems.

The paper was posted on the arXiv pre-print website, which means it was not peer-reviewed. The planets are being obscured by the brightness of their two star hosts, according to Kathryn Lester of NASA’s Ames Research Center, who conducted the study.

"We have proved that it is more difficult to detect Earth-sized planets in binary systems because small planets get lost," she said in a statement.