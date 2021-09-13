In a local battle, two would-be German Chancellors go head-to-head.

The German city of Potsdam, on the outskirts of Berlin, is famous for its palaces that formerly housed Prussian kings, but it has also become the scene of a war for Angela Merkel’s crown in the run-up to September’s election.

In constituency 61, which encompasses Potsdam, two of the major candidates in the campaign to succeed Merkel are running: Annalena Baerbock of the Greens and Olaf Scholz of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).

This is the first time in German history that two chancellor candidates have faced off in the same electorate, a far cry from the “safe seat” strategy used by previous political heavyweights.

Scholz and Baerbock might still become MPs even if they lose in Potsdam, as seats in the German parliament are filled through a combination of direct mandates and party lists. Winning a direct mandate would be the cherry on top.

“In the Bundestag, constituency kings and queens have a special legitimacy,” Karl-Rudolf Korte, a politics professor at the University of Duisburg-Essen, told AFP.

“Both candidates are guaranteed a spot on the list. The competition, though, is more than just symbolic.”

While Potsdam is the capital of the former East German state of Brandenburg, it is more prosperous than many other ex-communist cities, with lush parks and lakes attracting wealthy Berlin commuters.

The Babelsberg film studios, as well as numerous important politicians, from the far-right AfD’s co-leader Alexander Gauland to the liberal FDP’s former secretary general Linda Teuteberg, call the city home.

Scholz went to Potsdam from Hamburg in 2018, when he became finance minister in Merkel’s government.

However, polls show that he is presently dominating the race in the seat, which voted for his SPD party in Germany’s previous election in 2017 — the only constituency outside Berlin to do so.

“Being a member of the Bundestag is the greatest office one can be voted to in German democracy, and it means a very direct route to the people for me,” Scholz said to AFP during a visit to a vocational training center on the city’s outskirts.

“After many years in Hamburg’s state administration, here is a fresh start – and I live here.” He stated, “I am looking forward to representing the inhabitants of this constituency.”

Meanwhile, Baerbock has spent the previous few years in Potsdam with her family. Brief News from Washington Newsday.