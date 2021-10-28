In a groundbreaking study, physicists are unable to explain a ghost particle described as a sterile neutrino.

Following a lengthy hunt for an elusive theoretical particle known as a sterile neutrino, physicists were left with more questions than answers this week.

Scientists working with the MicroBooNE neutrino experiment at Fermilab, a particle physics facility in Illinois, announced the findings on Wednesday.

Because neutrinos are so small, working with them is challenging and time-consuming. Neutrinos were once assumed to have no mass at all, and they were even termed “ghost particles” by physicists. What is a neutrino, exactly? A neutrino is a fundamental particle of the cosmos, which means it is made of nothing else as far as we know. These particles are also referred to as elementary particles. A fundamental particle is, for example, an electron.

Neutrinos, on the other hand, do not have a charge like electrons. Neutrinos are likewise extremely minuscule particles. Their mass is estimated to be a millionth of that of an electron.

Neutrinos, according to scientists, may be able to assist us solve some of physics’ most fundamental questions, such as why is there matter in the cosmos. According to current theories, following the Big Bang, an equal amount of matter and anti-matter should have appeared and cancelled each other out, but this plainly did not happen.

Neutrinos are helpful since they may be found anywhere, even space. They are the most prevalent of all mass particles.

Unfortunately, because they’re so small, they’re difficult to detect, as they tend to pass right through practically everything they come across.

We know of three sorts of neutrinos, referred to as “flavors.” Electron neutrinos, muon neutrinos, and tau neutrinos are the three types of neutrinos. As they travel, neutrinos tend to fluctuate between these three flavors.

Scientists began looking at the possibility of a fourth flavor—a sterile neutrino—around two decades ago, after observing more neutrino collisions in an experiment than they had projected. One theory is that a fourth, unidentified neutrino is at blame.

Scientists wanted a better way to look at this problem to discover if a fourth neutrino truly did exist, so they constructed MicroBooNE.

MicroBooNE is a 40-foot-long particle detector in the shape of a hollow tube container. Scientists fill it with tons of pure liquid argon, a thick, clear fluid, when it’s in use.

