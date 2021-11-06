In a global rally, protesters demand climate action.

Thousands of demonstrators braved the rain and wind in Glasgow on Saturday to join international demonstrations against what activists claim is a failure of crucial UN climate talks to act quickly enough to curb global warming.

Hundreds of actions are planned around the world to demand that fossil fuel consumption be reduced and that those already impacted by climate change, particularly in poorer nations, receive immediate assistance.

Police in Glasgow had previously estimated that up to 50,000 people would parade through the streets, but organizers later claimed that more than 100,000 had attended.

On Saturday, demonstrators staged a colorful demonstration with music and dancing near the COP26 conference location and into the heart of the Scottish capital.

As they marched to a park on the outskirts of town in the afternoon, protesters yelled “system change, not climate change” and held signs demanding for “Climate Justice” and a “Fair COP.”

Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner of the Marshall Islands addressed the crowd, saying, “We need the greatest emitters to be held accountable.”

“We contributed nothing to this situation, and we shouldn’t have to pay the price.”

The key UN discussions, entrusted with ironing out how to reach the Paris Agreement goals of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius, are taking place in Glasgow, which is hosting representatives from nearly 200 countries.

Some countries have enhanced their current pledges to decrease greenhouse gas emissions during the first week of the meeting, while separate agreements on coal phasing out, eliminating foreign fossil fuel subsidies, and reducing methane have been reached.

However, many thorny issues remain, and many demonstrators on the streets stated that they were there to maintain pressure.

Jill Bird, 66, a Bristol resident who had traveled to Glasgow for the march, was among a group of people wearing white jumpsuits and carrying “greenwash busters” backpacks.

She said she wants to see rich countries follow through on their promise to provide $100 billion yearly to vulnerable countries, which “keeps being promised and promised and never actually materializes.”

In a speech during Friday’s youth march in Glasgow, Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg said the summit had gone nowhere near far enough, calling it a “disaster.”

According to a UN projection released before of COP26, when national climate plans are combined, the Earth will warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius this century.

With only 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming so far, people all across the world are already experiencing more violent fires and droughts, as well as relocation and economic destruction.