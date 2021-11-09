In a drought-stricken town, Google is building two data centers that will require a lot of water.

Residents in a small Oregon town are concerned that Google’s decision to build two data centers, which require a lot of water, could worsen the “severe drought,” according to the Associated Press.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the Dalles, located in Wasco County, is experiencing extreme and exceptional drought after the region had its hottest days on record last summer, with temperatures exceeding 118 degrees.

Dawn Rasmussen, who lives on the outskirts of The Dalles and has seen the water level in her well drop, expressed concern during public comments before the vote that if water becomes scarce due to climate change, Google would take precedence over residents, and that there would not be enough for everyone.

The Dalles’ public works director, Dave Anderson, told Rasmussen that Google would not be given first priority.

“I believe we’ve determined that the community’s public health and safety needs take precedence. Following that, there is mutual restraint “he stated

To keep hot-running equipment cool, a single data center can need millions of gallons of water per day, and locating these facilities in drought-prone locations is causing growing worry around the world.

The amount of water the data centers will use, as well as how much the present ones in The Dalles have used, is a closely guarded secret known only to a few city officials, which has some people concerned. While Anderson declined to say how much water Google will use for the new data centers, he estimated that it will be less than 3.9 million gallons per day.

The $28.5 million contract was unanimously approved by The Dalles City Council on Monday night, adding two new data centers to Google’s existing three in the town. In 2006, Google opened its first large-scale data center in The Dalles, Oregon.

In a statement released after the decision, Google spokeswoman Kate Franko emphasized the public’s need for data centers.

“Every day, millions of people use Google’s data centers in The Dalles, Wasco County, to obtain directions, send emails, and search for information,” said Franko, regional head of data center public affairs.

The new data centers would be built on the site of a former aluminum smelter that generated so much pollution before it was shut down in 1987.