In a ‘Doozy’ of a July, the Yellowstone Supervolcano has had the most earthquakes since 2017.

According to the US Geological Survey, Yellowstone had a “doozy” of an earthquake month in July, with the region experiencing the highest tremors since June 2017. (USGS).

More than 1,008 earthquakes were identified by seismograph sites owned by the University of Utah in July, and scientists are still counting.

In a video update, Michael Poland, scientist-in-charge of the USGS Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, said, “It was a monster of a month for earthquakes in Yellowstone during July.” “They still need to evaluate several tiny earthquakes that the computer may have missed.”

The majority of the earthquakes occurred as part of seven separate swarms, the majority of which consisted of between one and three dozen occurrences ranging in magnitude from one to two. These are quite normal swarms for the Yellowstone region, according to Poland.

The month’s largest swarm, however, occurred beneath Yellowstone Lake’s center and included at least 764 earthquakes. According to a USGS update, the strongest of them was a magnitude 3.6 quake that struck 11 miles beneath the lake on July 16. On this date, the majority of the earthquakes in this swarm occurred.

One thousand and eight earthquakes may seem like a lot for a single month, but it’s actually above average. The USGS, on the other hand, stated that the circumstance is not unusual.

Scientists detected around 1,100 earthquakes in the region in June 2017, largely as a result of a three-month-long swarm in the Maple Creek area. More than 2,400 earthquakes struck the region throughout this time.

In 1985, there was a significantly greater earthquake swarm in the Madison Plateau area, with over 3,000 occurrences.

“So, without a doubt, [the July 2021 earthquake swarm]is a really impressive earthquake swarm, and July is a huge month for earthquakes,” Poland added. “However, this isn’t out of the realm of what Yellowstone has done before.”

The current swarm, according to Poland and the USGS, is not a sign that magma is moving beneath the surface.

