In a decade, global warming kills 14% of the world’s corals.

According to the broadest ever census of coral health, dynamite fishing and pollution – but largely global warming – wiped out 14 percent of the world’s coral reefs from 2009 to 2018, leaving graveyards of bleached skeletons where dynamic ecosystems previously thrived.

Corals in South Asia and the Pacific, the Arabian Peninsula, and off the coast of Australia were the hardest impacted, according to more than 300 experts from the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network.

In a statement, co-author Paul Hardisty, CEO of the Australian Institute of Marine Science, said, “Climate change is the greatest threat to the world’s reefs.”

Oceans absorb more than 90% of extra heat from greenhouse gas emissions, protecting land surfaces but causing massive, long-lasting marine heatwaves that are pushing many coral species over their tolerance limits.

In 1998, a single so-called coral bleaching event driven by warmer waters killed out 8% of all corals.

Coral reefs make up only 0.2 percent of the ocean floor, but they are home to more than a quarter of all marine animals and plants.

They provide protein, jobs, and protection from storms and coastline erosion for hundreds of millions of people around the world, in addition to anchoring marine ecosystems.

According to the report, the value of coral reef goods and services is almost $2.7 trillion per year, with $36 billion in tourism.

From 2009 to 2018, coral loss varied by region, ranging from 5% in East Asia to 95% in the eastern tropical Pacific.

Inger Anderson, UNEP executive director, stated, “We have destroyed more coral worldwide since 2009 than all the living coral in Australia.”

“We have the ability to reverse the losses, but we must move quickly.”

The IPCC, the UN’s climate science advisory council, predicts that global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius beyond preindustrial levels will result in the extinction of 70 to 90 percent of all corals.

Less than 1% of worldwide corals would survive in a 2°C world.

The average surface temperature of the Earth has already risen by 1.1 degrees Celsius above that threshold.

The assessment, titled “State of the World’s Coral Reefs: 2020,” finds grounds to be cautiously optimistic.

“Some reefs have demonstrated a surprising ability to bounce back,” Hardisty added, “offering some hope for the future recovery of devastated reefs.”

The “Coral Triangle” of East and Southeast Asia, which comprises about 30% of the world’s coral reefs, was impacted less hard by rising waters over the last decade, and in some areas showed signs of recovery.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.