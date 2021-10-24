In a boost to the summit, Modi confirms his attendance to COP26.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the COP26 climate summit, according to his office, giving the gathering a big boost after it was already shunned by important world leaders.

On November 1-2, more than 120 world leaders are set to attend the largest climate summit since the 2015 Paris discussions, but Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia will be notably absent.

Climate envoys from the US, the EU, and the summit’s British organizers have visited New Delhi several times in recent weeks to persuade Modi’s government to do more to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Officials have stated that India, which ranks third in terms of greenhouse gas emissions behind the United States and China, will make a new offer, but no details have been provided.

According to his office, Modi will attend the climate discussions in Glasgow after attending the Group of 20 summit in Rome next weekend, where increasing temperatures will also be a major topic.

The climate meeting, according to Modi’s administration, will be a crucial occasion for “charting the road forward.”

India currently produces the same amount of heat-trapping carbon dioxide as the European Union, according to the International Energy Agency, though on a per capita basis it is two-thirds lower.

According to the organization, India’s CO2 emissions would grow above 2019 levels during the post-pandemic economic rebound in 2021.

India has asked that wealthier countries that have benefited from industrialisation in the past pay a higher price to assist developing countries in taking climate-friendly measures.