In a blow to Hong Kong, the US warns of “growing risks” for business.

The US cautioned its business community on Friday that the risks of operating in Hong Kong are increasing as a result of China’s crackdown, adding to the pressure as a rising number of Western corporations ponder departing the historic financial hub.

The US also imposed penalties on seven more Chinese officials in Hong Kong, pledging that Beijing would pay a price for enacting a harsh security law a year ago.

In a statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “Beijing has chipped away at Hong Kong’s reputation for accountable, transparent governance and respect for individual freedoms, and has betrayed its promise to maintain Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy unaltered for 50 years.”

Blinken stated, “Today we convey a strong statement that the United States resolutely stands with Hong Kongers.”

US government agencies lead by the State Department warned businesspeople in Hong Kong that they face “increasing risks,” according to a long-awaited advise that has already been condemned by China.

It warned that the shifting atmosphere “could have a negative impact on firms and persons operating in Hong Kong.”

“They should be mindful of the reputational, regulatory, financial, and, in some cases, legal risks associated with their Hong Kong activities as a result of these changes.”

Hong Kong, a former British colony returned to China in 1997, “retains numerous economic distinctions” from the mainland, including stricter intellectual property rights, according to the report.

It did, however, refer to a deteriorating climate under the national security statute, including the arrest of one US citizen, John Clancey, a well-known human rights advocate.

After significant and often violent protests demanding the protection of fundamental rights granted to the city before the handover, China enacted the security law in June 2020.

Hundreds of people, including media mogul Jimmy Lai, former MPs, and pro-democracy campaigners, have been charged under the law, which prohibits subversion and other crimes against the state.

The US advice also warned of increased threats to data privacy, as well as a lack of openness and access to information, citing the closing of a prominent newspaper, Apple Daily, which had been a thorn in authorities’ sides.

Businesses, according to the advise, are more likely to face US penalties, which have been targeted in particular at banks, if they interact with police or other organizations that are perceived as abetting limitations on autonomy.

The US has blocked any US interests or property of seven deputy directors of the Liaison Office, according to the latest sanctions published by Blinken.