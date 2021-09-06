In a 12-hour long complex surgery, 1-year-old twin girls who were conjoined at the head were separated.

Officials reported Sunday that 1-year-old Israeli twins who were conjoined at the head were successfully separated in a difficult surgery that took months of planning and nearly 12 hours of surgery.

The twin girls were born in August 2020 at Soroka University Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel, with a rare abnormality termed craniopagus, in which the twins were conjoined back to back. According to The Jerusalem Post, a team of more than a dozen doctors from the hospital and international experts performed the first of its kind surgery in Israel on Thursday.

“This is a very unusual operation, performed only about 20 times in the world so far, and for the first time in Israel with one-year-old newborns, one of the youngest in which this treatment was performed,” said Dr. Mickey Gideon, the hospital’s Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery.

According to a hospital statement seen by Reuters, the surgery included cranial repair and scalp grafts for both.

“The following few days will be crucial in the twins’ rehabilitation process,” Gideon continued.

A day following their procedure, video footage from the hospital showed the sisters seeing each other for the first time.

“They’re bouncing back wonderfully. They are breathing and eating on their own,” said Eldad Silberstein, the hospital’s chief of plastic surgery, according to Reuters, quoting a local news site.

According to studies published by the University of California’s UC Davis Health, craiopagus twins occur in around one in every 2.5 million births. They share a piece of the skull and are linked at the back, top, or side of the head. Their brains are normally separate, though some brain tissue may be shared.

Since the twins’ births last year, a team of hospital specialists has been planning and analyzing the best way to separate them. The neonates’ heart and respiratory systems were subjected to comprehensive testing and constant medical monitoring.

To recreate the procedure’s complexity, the medics used cutting-edge equipment and technology such as 3D modeling, virtual reality, and unique monitoring devices.

According to The Jerusalem Post, hospital director Dr. Shlomo Kodesh remarked, “I am really proud of our staff, of all the specialists who engaged in this tough and complex occasion.”