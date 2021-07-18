In 2022, France promises to put an end to chick culling.

After years of protests from animal rights advocates, France will ban the culling of male chicks in the poultry business in 2022, Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie announced Sunday.

Because male chicks do not produce eggs and do not grow as large as females, millions of male chicks are destroyed after hatching every year, most typically by being shredded or gassed with carbon dioxide.

Farmers claim that there are no feasible or inexpensive techniques to determine a chick’s sex in an egg at mass production facilities, and an EU directive from 2009 allows shredding as long as it results in “immediate” death for chicks under 72 hours old.

Opponents, on the other hand, criticize the unnecessary cruelty and call for better methods for locating males before they hatch.

“All chicken hatcheries will have to have installed or ordered machines that allow them to learn a chick’s sex in the egg by January 1, 2022,” Denormandie told the daily Le Parisien.

“The shredding and gassing of male chicks in France will end in 2022,” he stated, adding that the measure would prohibit the annual death of 50 million male chicks.

He said that the state will provide a financial aid package worth ten million euros ($11.8 million) to assist farmers in purchasing the essential equipment.

The action comes after Germany said in January that the contentious practice would be outlawed next year.

Last year, Switzerland made it illegal to shred live chicks, yet it still allows them to be gassed.

