In 2021, there will be 14 fantastic headphones and speakers ranging in price from $25 to $1,799.

While silence is ideal, a new set of earbuds, headphones, or a wireless speaker is genuinely wonderful. There isn’t a single perfect audio device—instead, depending on your budget and needs, there are at least a few options that should suffice. To help you limit down your options, these headphones and speakers have been sorted by price. All of the products listed below have been tried by me and I can attest that they are all excellent for the services they provide.

Of course, the $25 Skullcandy earbuds sound nothing like the $99 Nothing Ear (1), nor do they sound anything like the even more expensive Grado GW100 open-back headphones. The same may be said with wireless speakers, both low-cost and high-cost. The Nest Home Hub is a versatile home speaker that can be used for more than just streaming music, but it can’t compete with the Syng Cell Alpha’s excellent sound. As always, prices are subject to change based on current promotions and reductions.

Low-cost: less than $125

Dime Wireless Earbuds by Skullcandy

True wireless earbuds for under $25 are difficult to resist. Even if you only use these Skullcandy Dime as backup or travel earbuds, they’re still a wonderful deal. Be careful that there are numerous instances where features have been missing, and the sound quality is merely adequate. These earphones are compact and simple to tuck away, which is a benefit. They come with a microphone for calls, a charging bag for longer battery life, and are sweatproof to IPX4 standards.

Amazon has it for $25.99.

(1) Wireless Earbuds by Nothing Ear

In many ways, the business Nothing’s Ear (1) wireless earphones are quite typical. They sound excellent and have a lot of functions, but you’d expect that from earbuds that compete with AirPods. The Nothing Ear (1) has two distinguishing features, the most notable of which is their transparent design, which extends all the way down to the translucent plastic shell. The second advantage is their affordable pricing of $99 per month. There are dozens other $99 listening gadgets on the market, but these outperform their price and offer exceptional value.

Buy for $99.00 at Nothing.

Smart Display for Nest Hub (Second. This is a condensed version of the information.