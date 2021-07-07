In 2021, Microsoft’s ‘PrintNightmare’ Is Just The Latest Tech Security Problemâ€” The Others are listed below.

Microsoft is advising PC users to upgrade their systems as soon as possible. The Windows Spooler Print Service is vulnerable to a security flaw known as “PrintNightmare.” The Windows Spooler Print Service is in charge of all printing jobs in the Windows operating system. When this process is disrupted, it can have a negative impact on the printer’s performance and dependability.

Windows has released security updates for Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Server 2008, Windows 8.1, Windows RT 8.1, Windows 10, and Windows 7, which Microsoft will stop supporting in 2020.

“We strongly advise that you apply these upgrades right away,” Microsoft stated. “CVE-2021-1675 and the additional remote code execution exploit in the Windows Print Spooler service known as ‘PrintNightmare,’ detailed in CVE-2021-34527, are protected in security upgrades delivered on and after July 6, 2021.”

There have been a slew of outages and hacks at a variety of organizations this year, causing anxiety. Colonial Pipeline, one of the country’s main petroleum refinery pipelines, was hit by a ransomware attack in May 2021, affecting millions of Americans. Due to the shortages and long queues at gas stations around the East Coast and the South, some people have had to resort to filling up strange things with gasoline.

Colonial Pipeline’s CEO, Joseph Blunt, testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee in June about particular vulnerabilities the company faced prior to the ransomware assault.

Blount stated, “We believe the attacker exploited a legacy VPN profile that was not intended to be used.” “We have cyberdefenses in place, but the awful truth is that they were breached.”

Blount told senators, “I made the decision to pay, and I took the decision to keep the facts about the payment as private as possible.” “It was the most difficult decision I’ve ever made in my 39 years in the energy industry, and I understand how important our pipeline is to the country, so I put the country’s interests first.”

McDonald’s was also attacked by a data hack in June of this year, which affected areas such as the United States, South Korea, and Taiwan. The extensive attack resulted in the theft of multiple client emails, phone numbers, and addresses.

