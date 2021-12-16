In 2021, incredible discoveries on Mars were made, ranging from water to lava and super volcanoes.

The Perseverance Rover of NASA has discovered bedrock on Mars that was most likely created by lava flow, coinciding with the discovery of considerable volumes of water beneath the Martian surface by the ESA-Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO).

The discoveries come at the end of a pivotal year in humanity’s scientific investigation of Mars.

This has included the finding of ancient lakes that were literally bursting at the seams with water, thousands of volcanic eruptions that shook the young Red Planet, and dust storms that may have depleted the planet’s water supply.

A Martian Rock Star: The Perseverance Rover

On December 15, NASA announced that the Perseverance Rover had uncovered crystals within the rock of the South Sétah region of the crater it explores, indicating that the rock was produced by crystals growing and settling in a slowly cooling lava.

“Water affected the rock numerous times, making it a treasure trove that will allow future scientists to date events on Jezero, better comprehend the period when water was more common on its surface, and disclose the planet’s early history,” stated Perseverance Project Scientist Ken Farley of Caltech. “Mars Sample Return will have a lot of cool items to choose from!” Since landing on the surface of Mars in February of this year, the Perseverance Rover has made history on several occasions. The rover drilled a rock core from a boulder in the Jezero crater in September, marking the first time such a sample had been acquired on an alien world.

Additionally, photos taken by the rover this year allowed scientists to discover that the Jezero crater is an ancient lake bed with a river delta supplying water to it billions of years ago.

Using photos from the rover, scientists were also able to determine that the Jezero crater was flooded at some point in its history before Mars dried out over 3 billion years ago.

The Influence of Volcanic Eruptions and Lava Flow on the Evolution of Mars

Volcanic activity was also the subject of a Mars research published in September, as previously reported by The Washington Newsday. Thousands of volcanic “super-eruptions” jolted the Red Planet 4 billion years ago, according to NASA researchers.

These eruptions have been described as “astonishingly powerful.” This is a condensed version of the information.