In 2021, about 19,000 children crossed the perilous Darien Gap, according to the United Nations.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), about 19,000 children have crossed the treacherous Darien Gap jungle between Colombia and Panama this year en route to the United States.

According to UNICEF, this statistic is “almost three times higher than the total number of children registered in the previous five years combined.”

According to the survey, about 20% of migrants crossing the jungle are youngsters, with half of those under the age of five.

The Darien Gap is one of the main migration routes from South America to the United States, but armed groups such as drug and people smugglers have taken over the jungle.

According to UNICEF, “the number of migrant minors crossing the Darien Gap on foot has reached an all-time high,” and the jungle is “one of the most perilous sites for migrants attempting to reach North America.”

“Migrant families with children are particularly vulnerable to violence in this deep tropical jungle, including sexual assault, human trafficking, and extortion by criminal gangs.”

“Children crossing the Darien Gap are also at danger for diarrhea, respiratory disorders, dehydration, and other illnesses that require quick medical attention.”

Attempting to cross the forest is complicated by wild animals, insects, and a shortage of adequate drinking water.

In 2021, at least five children were discovered dead in the jungle, and more than 150 children, including newborn babies, arrived in Panama without their parents, representing a nearly 20-fold increase over 2020.

“Every child crossing the Darien Gap on foot is a survivor,” said Jean Gough, UNICEF’s Latin America and Caribbean regional director.

“Our workers on the ground have never seen so many young children crossing the Darien Gap — often alone.”

He believes the situation should be regarded as a regional humanitarian disaster.

According to Panama’s migration officials, more than 91,000 migrants have traversed the 575,000 hectares (1.4 million acres) of virgin jungle so far in 2021.

The bulk of migrants attempting this perilous trek are Haitians and Cubans, but some have traveled from as far as Africa and Asia.