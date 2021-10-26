In 2020, Asia will have its hottest year on record, according to the United Nations.

The United Nations announced Tuesday, before of the COP26 session, that Asia had its hottest year on record in 2020, with extreme weather taking a toll on the continent’s growth.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization claimed every portion of Asia has been affected in its annual “State of the Climate in Asia” report.

“Extreme weather and climate change impacts across Asia in 2020 killed thousands of people, displaced millions more, and cost hundreds of billions of dollars, all while wreaking havoc on infrastructure and ecosystems,” according to the World Meteorological Organization.

“Food and water insecurity, health concerns, and environmental degradation are all on the rise, putting sustainable development at danger.”

The research comes only days before COP26, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, which will take place in Glasgow from Sunday to November 12.

The overall yearly average losses due to climate-related dangers were also included in the report.

China was hit for $238 billion, followed by India ($87 billion), Japan ($83 billion), and South Korea ($24 billion).

However, when the size of the economy is taken into account, average yearly losses for Tajikistan, Cambodia, and Laos are predicted to be as high as 7.9% of GDP for Tajikistan, 5.9% for Cambodia, and 5.8% for Laos.

Increased heat and humidity are expected to result in a significant reduction in outdoor working hours across the continent, at a cost of billions of euros.

“Weather and climate hazards, particularly floods, storms, and droughts, wreaked havoc in several nations across the area,” said WMO chief Petteri Taalas.

“These effects, taken together, have a major impact on long-term sustainable development.”

Many people are unable to return home or integrate locally as a result of weather and climate-related displacements throughout Asia, according to the report.

Floods and storms will affect around 50 million people in Asia in 2020, resulting in over 5,000 deaths.

This is lower than the 20-year average (158 million people affected and about 15,500 fatalities) “and is evidence to the success of early warning systems in many Asian countries,” with roughly seven out of ten people covered.

The average temperature in Asia was 1.39 degrees Celsius higher than the 1981-2010 average.

The 38.0 C temperature recorded in Verkhoyansk, Russia, is the highest known temperature north of the Arctic Circle.

In the Indian, Pacific, and Arctic Oceans, average sea surface temperatures set new records in 2020.

Asia’s sea surface temperatures and ocean warming are rising faster than the rest of the world. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.