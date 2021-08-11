‘I’m Lost,’ Says Greek Farmer After Goat Herd Is Burned.

Stunned, Kostis Angelou wanders among the bodies of his goats, all 372 of them killed in a fire that ravaged the woodlands of Greece’s Evia island. “I can’t take it anymore,” he moans, “I’m lost.”

The goats are grazing on the two flanks of a hill scorched by a fire that raged in the north of Greece’s second largest island for more than a week.

The 44-year-old farmer miraculously survived hours in the middle of the forest, surrounded by flames, by spending hours under an irrigation water line.

Angelou says, “A saint saved me.”

The only sound is the rustle of dried leaves in the breeze, which breaks the silence.

The eviscerated remains of burnt animals lie at the foot of lifeless tree trunks amid a cloud of flies, a horrible odor in the air.

In what has become an open-air graveyard on a carpet of ashes, a horn, as well as a jawbone, can be seen through the bare branches and burnt trees.

Angelou studies the wreckage, his face sallow and his eyes sunken in.

“Let them bury them, I don’t want to see them anymore,” he kneels, his head in his hands.

At the age of twelve, Angelou dropped out of school. He’s been raising goats since then, one of many herds in Evia’s northeast.

He says he has been doing it for more than 30 years, 365 days a year.

He murmurs, “My heart has to slow down, I’ve got to start everything over from the beginning.”

According to him, his father toiled for 50 years to obtain “such a herd.” He’ll pass out if he comes here.”

Spyros Angelou, 73, is struggling to come to grips with the calamity in his family’s house in the tiny village of Kerasia.

“Now that we’re done, what do you want us to do?” He inquires as he sits at a table in the courtyard.

“These are the beings with whom I grew up.

“The woods, the fields, and the animals all caught fire. We’re going to be starving. What are we going to eat? “How are we going to make a living?”

Kerasia is surrounded by devastation, nestled in the undulating hills. The flames came to a halt on the threshold of the elementary school, and people were able to rescue the steep streets.

Kostis Angelou is the father of an 11-year-old son who dreams of a brighter future for his son.

“Whenever my son had free time, he would accompany me wherever I went. It’s preferable if he stays away from breeding and finds another job,” he says.

Officials arrived to assess the damage and determine how much compensation they may receive, and he should be grateful.