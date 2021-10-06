Illiteracy Haunts Isolated Venezuelan Village: “We’re Ignorant”

In a dark and filthy room, desks at the only school in the impoverished Venezuelan fishing community of Ologa are piled one on top of the other.

The paint is flaking off the walls of this rural school on the banks of Lake Maracaibo in the country’s western Zulia state, where it has been four years since the doors last opened.

While the government has stated that schools that have been closed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic will reopen, Ologa’s will remain closed.

Before casting his net into the ocean, fisherman Angel Villasmil, 58, told AFP that just one of his eight (adult) children understands how to read and write, while the rest of his family is illiterate.

According to UNESCO, Venezuela has a literacy rate of over 97 percent, but Ologa, which is home to 40 families, is isolated.

Venezuela’s vital oil production industry has been ravaged by eight years of economic disaster, including four years of hyperinflation.

Fuel shortages in oil-rich Zulia have resulted in the collapse of public services and the continued degradation of settlements like Ologa.

While several of his 20 grandchildren played with oil-covered plastic debris on the lake’s edge, Villasmil said, “Children aren’t going to school since they closed.”

Despite the fact that the school was operational during his childhood, Villasmil never attended. He now heads out on his fishing boat every day in the hopes of catching anything to sell or feed his family.

Many school instructors used to get to work by hitching free rides on fishing or tourist boats, but this was no longer viable due to fuel shortages.

On the condition of anonymity, another local instructor reported that the only remaining school teacher “stopped going because of the fuel situation.”

Teachers had to make due with salaries of less than $5 per month before that.

Andrea, 12, recalls going to school on a crescent-shaped islet surrounded by mangroves, where the sounds of wild animals like as tigrillos – small jungle cats – were frequent.

Her favorite pastime is playing with her peers. They used to swing between the fruit trees on a swing they built out of rope and wood.

She claims, “I didn’t learn to read.”

Maria, Villasmil’s daughter, fondly recalls her school days.

“The teacher taught me a lot of things, including writing and reading,” the 21-year-old mother explained.

“I want my daughter to be able to learn as well. There are a lot of children here that want to study and can’t do so because there’s no school,” she added, referring to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.