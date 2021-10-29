If You’re Over Social Media, Here’s How To Delete Your Facebook Account.

In principle, deleting your Facebook account is a simple process, but if you don’t know what you’re doing, it can be a little perplexing.

The procedures you need to do are buried at the bottom of the relevant help page, and Facebook will try to persuade you to deactivate your profile temporarily instead. As a result, The Washington Newsday has put together the following advice to make things easier.

There are a variety of reasons why you might wish to delete your profile, but it’s critical that you understand what will happen before making the decision. You will have a 30-day window to reconsider your decision (and reinstate your account), but when that time has passed, your profile, together with all associated posts, images, and video uploads, will be permanently deleted. As a result, you should double-check that you have backups of any files you will lose.

Furthermore, unless you assign them to someone else first, any Facebook pages that you own will be removed. All of your logins for apps that you may have signed up for using your Facebook account will be lost (including Spotify, Pinterest and Oculus).

How to Delete Your Facebook Account Forever

If you’re still confident you want to deactivate your Facebook profile after reading everything above, all you have to do is follow the instructions detailed below.

On a computer or a laptop

On a computer or laptop, log into your Facebook account.

In the top right-hand corner of the screen, click the downward arrow.

Select “Settings and privacy,” then “Settings.”

Select “Your Facebook information” from the drop-down menu.

Select “Deactivation and deletion,” then “Deletion.”

Follow the on-screen prompts until you’re asked to enter your Facebook password.

Using a Mobile Phone

Open the Facebook app on your phone.

In the top right-hand corner of the screen, tap the three horizontal lines (next to the bell icon)

Select “Settings & privacy,” then “Settings.”

Select “Personal account details” from the drop-down menu.

Select “Account ownership and control” from the drop-down menu.

“Deactivation and deletion” is tapped, then “Deletion” is tapped.

Follow the on-screen prompts until you’re asked to enter your Facebook password.

