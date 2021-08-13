If the US takes legislative action on climate change, Bill Gates offers $1.5 billion in assistance.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, announced on Thursday that his climate fund would invest $1.5 billion in projects in the United States if the government enacts a carbon-cutting plan presently pending in Congress.

The US Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure this week that would transfer billions of dollars to the Department of Energy for climate change programs.

“This collaboration will not only set us on a more sustainable route to net zero, but will create both immediate and long-term jobs in communities around the country,” Gates said in a statement carried by CNBC if the infrastructure package becomes law.

US President Joe Biden said the law, which still requires House passage, will create thousands of high-paying employment for those without college degrees by funding improvements on roads, bridges, and ports, as well as clean water and high-speed internet.

In a White House address, Biden added, “This unprecedented investment in infrastructure is what I believe you, the American people, want.”

The bill passed with a simple majority of 69 votes to 30 votes, with a third of Republican Senators voting in favor.

The bill now confronts a crucial vote in the House of Representatives in the coming weeks, where its fate is less certain due to splits among the Democratic majority.

The plan calls for $550 billion in increased federal expenditure on transportation infrastructure, as well as public transportation, broadband internet, and clean water, as well as EV charging stations and other climate-change-fighting initiatives.

According to US media sources, a Gates fund administered by his Breakthrough Energy company will invest the $1.5 billion over three years with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

Airplanes that don’t emit pollution and carbon-capture technologies could be among the projects.

“Getting the costs down and being able to scale them up to a very massive level is critical for all of these climate technologies,” Gates was quoted as saying in the Wall Street Journal.

“Unless the government comes in with the appropriate policies, which is exactly what’s in that infrastructure package, you’ll never get that scale up.”