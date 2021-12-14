If global warming continues unabated, winter tornadoes will be 9 times stronger by 2099, according to a new study.

The research, which was carried out prior to the outbreak, looks at how tornadoes alter as global warming proceeds. The study focuses on the destructive power of huge tornadoes rather than the frequency with which they occur.

If carbon dioxide levels continue to rise by 2099, rare winter tornadoes could have stronger winds, extended and broader tracks of destruction, making them nine times stronger than they are now, according to Jeff Trapp, head of atmospheric sciences at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and study author.

Trapp obtained his findings by putting conditions from two major tornadoes in 2013 into a computer simulation to determine the worst-case scenario for climate change by 2100. The first tornado utilized was a winter EF4 tornado in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, which wounded 82 people in February and had top wind speeds of 170 mph. In May, a rare spring EF5 tornado with a maximum speed of 210 mph struck Moore, Oklahoma, killing 24 people.

“There is the possibility for future events to be more intense than they would have been in the current climate,” Trapp added.

Three climate scientists said they aren’t convinced by Trapp’s method, but they do think that his research and approach could be fascinating.

"There is the possibility for future events to be more intense than they would have been in the current climate," Trapp added.

Three climate scientists said they aren't convinced by Trapp's method, but they do think that his research and approach could be fascinating.

Harold Brooks, a scientist at the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma, stated, "I'm not sold on the technique, but it's a very interesting approach." "The longer tracks during the chilly season appear to be the most fascinating consequence to me." A single study usually raises questions about reliability, but the results make sense, said to Victor Gensini, a meteorology professor at Northern Illinois University. "The broad and anomalously warm [swath of temperatures]that allowed the storm to last for what will certainly be a record-breaking route length was one of the primary components of Friday's outbreak." Trapp's worst-case scenario, which the globe was on track for, predicted that the world will warm by another 6 degrees (3.3 degrees Celsius) by the end of the century.