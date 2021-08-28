Ida is expected to hit the United States as a Category 4 hurricane.

People were leaving high-risk neighborhoods and queuing to buy supplies on Friday as Louisiana prepared for Hurricane Ida, which was predicted to intensify to a Category 4 hurricane when it impacted the southern United States this weekend.

As the hurricane made landfall late Friday in western Cuba as a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds approaching 80 miles per hour, forecasters warned of surging seas and flooding that might breach levees.

“Now is the moment to act. Hurricane Ida is now expected to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane, according to the US National Weather Service, after the National Hurricane Center (NHC) declared the storm “very hazardous.”

With minimum winds of 130 miles per hour, that level is the second highest on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.

The National Hurricane Center predicted a storm surge on Cuba’s Isle of Youth of up to six feet (1.8 meters) above normal tide levels, as well as “life-threatening severe rainfall, flash flooding, and mudslides” on Jamaica and the Cayman Islands on Friday.

Officials have already ordered mandatory evacuations outside of the levee-protected parts of New Orleans, which was devastated by Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago this month, and flood-prone coastal villages along Louisiana’s coast, such as Grand Isle.

Scooter Resweber, the police chief in Grand Isle, told nola.com that “people are packing and leaving right now.” “We have a feeling this will be a huge one.”

Louisiana has issued a state of emergency in advance of the storm, which is expected to hit the United States late Sunday.

President Joe Biden signed the declaration, which would provide more funding and aid to the southern state to help with emergency preparedness and response.

Major storms frequently strike Louisiana. Katrina, which flooded 80% of the city and killed over 1,800 people in 2005, has left New Orleans scarred.

“Now is the moment for Louisianans to get ready,” Governor John Bel Edwards said on Twitter, urging citizens to “make sure you and your family are ready for whatever comes.”

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell, on the other hand, advised citizens living within the city’s protective levee system to stay put.

“We don’t want people on the road, putting themselves in danger,” she told nola.com.

She noted that a public shelter was being prepared for people who couldn’t escape but didn’t want to stay in their homes.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm is expected to bring torrential rain and “considerable” damage. Brief News from Washington Newsday.