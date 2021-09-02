Ida Causes Flash Flooding In The New York Area, Killing 14 People.

Hurricane Ida’s remnants caused stunning flash flooding and a rare state of emergency in New York City overnight and into Thursday, killing at least 14 people in a “historic” weather event.

As transportation authorities effectively shut down services, streets transformed into rivers, and water cascaded down subway platforms, flooding tracks.

Metodija Mihajlov, whose Manhattan restaurant’s basement was flooded with three inches of water, said, “I’m 50 years old and I’ve never seen that much rain.”

“It felt like I was living in the forest, in the midst of tropical downpour. Unbelievable. Everything this year is so strange,” he told AFP.

At LaGuardia and JFK airports, as well as at Newark, where video showed a terminal soaked by precipitation, hundreds of flights were canceled.

Hundreds of people were rescued when flooding shut down key roads throughout numerous boroughs, including Manhattan, the Bronx, and Queens.

Ida smashed through Louisiana’s southern state over the weekend, delivering devastating flooding and tornadoes as it made its way north.

Rain caused severe flooding in the country’s financial and cultural center, leaving the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens seriously affected. New York state governor Kathy Hochul declared an emergency.

According to police, nine people died in New York City, including eight people who were unable to flee their basements in Queens and Brooklyn. The victims varied in age from 2 to 86 years old.

Another four individuals died in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where a state of emergency was also issued, while another death was verified in Passaic, according to a representative for the mayor there.

At least 22 people were killed in the New York area, according to local media.

New Yorkers awoke to brilliant blue skies on Thursday as the city slowly came back to life, but there were still remnants of the previous night’s tragedy. As subway service gradually restored, residents moved fallen tree branches from the roads.

According to the website poweroutage.us, some 98,000 houses in Pennsylvania, 60,000 in New Jersey, and 40,000 in New York were without power.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “We’re facing an unprecedented weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, terrible flooding, and deadly conditions on our highways.”

Residents were urged to seek higher ground after the city issued an extraordinary flash flood warning.

Authorities warned locals not to travel on flooded roadways as footage showed automobiles submerged on streets across the city.

The New York said, “You don’t know how deep the water is, and it’s too risky.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.