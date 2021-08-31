Ida Causes ‘Catastrophic’ Damage in Louisiana.

On Monday, rescuers sifted through the “catastrophic” wreckage caused by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, a day after the powerful hurricane killed at least two people, stranded hundreds in rising floodwaters, and ripped homes’ roofs off.

Over 24 hours after Hurricane Ida blasted into the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm, the city of New Orleans was still mostly without electricity, exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina wreaked havoc.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told NBC’s “Today” that “the main concern is that we’re still doing search and rescue and we have individuals all across southeast Louisiana… that are in a poor spot.”

Two deaths have been reported as crews began searching areas cut off by the hurricane in boats and off-road vehicles.

Social media was inundated with images of people being retrieved from submerged automobiles and pictures of wrecked homes, but the damage in New Orleans remained minor.

According to outage tracker PowerOutage.US, Ida – which was downgraded to a tropical depression on Monday – knocked out power for all of New Orleans, with more than a million residences across Louisiana without electricity.

“I was there 16 years ago,” says the narrator. The wind seems to be stronger this time, but the damage appears to be less severe,” said Dereck Terry, a French Quarter resident who was observing his neighborhood in flip flops and a t-shirt with an umbrella in his hand.

“I’ve got a shattered window. Water got inside because some roof tiles were on the streets,” the 53-year-old retired pharmacist added.

The levee system in the impacted parishes, according to Edwards, had “really held up quite well, else we would be having considerably more challenges today.”

The quickly increasing waves had overtopped the 7.5-foot-high (2.3-meter) levees in Jean Lafitte, just south of New Orleans, according to mayor Tim Kerner.

Kerner told ABC affiliate WGNO, “Total damage, devastating, our town levees have been overtopped.”

After a barge destroyed a bridge to the island, “we have anywhere from 75 to 200 individuals stranded in Barataria.”

People took refuge in their attics, according to Cynthia Lee Sheng, president of Jefferson Parish, which covers a portion of the Greater New Orleans area.

Several residents of LaPlace, which is only upstream from New Orleans, took to social media to ask for aid, claiming they were stranded by increasing flood waters.

“The destruction is just catastrophic,” Edwards told Today, adding that Ida had “delivered the anticipated surge.” The rain and the wind that were predicted.”

Louisiana and Mississippi have been declared major disasters by President Joe Biden. Brief News from Washington Newsday.