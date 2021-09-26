Iceland’s government is poised to win a majority, but the country’s future remains uncertain.

Early results showed that Iceland’s government was on track to gain a majority in Saturday’s election, though it was unclear whether Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir’s left-right coalition would agree to stay in power together.

After a decade of instability, Iceland’s three-party coalition has brought four years of calm.

With more than a third of votes counted, Jakobsdottir’s Left-Green Movement, the conservative Independence Party, and the center-right Progressive Party were credited with 38 of the 63 seats in parliament.

However, the Left-Green Movement appeared to be losing ground to its right-wing allies, casting doubt on Jakobsdottir’s future as prime minister – and the coalition as a whole.

“We’ll have to see how the governing parties do together and how we do,” Jakobsdottir told AFP, as early results showed her party losing one of its 11 seats in parliament from 2017.

However, after all ballots were tabulated later Sunday, a clear picture of the political environment was likely to emerge.

A record nine parties are poised to win seats in Iceland’s over 1,100-year-old parliament, the Althing, further splintering the political landscape.

As a result, predicting which parties will eventually form a coalition is very difficult.

“I know the outcomes will be complicated, and forming a new government would be difficult,” Jakobsdottir said.

The Independence Party, whose leader Bjarni Benediktsson is targeting the prime ministership, appeared to be the clear frontrunner.

It could be seen clinging to its 16 seats.

However, the election’s greatest winner appeared to be the center-right Progressive Party, which gained four seats to reach a total of 12.

“Because there are so many parties,” Jakobsdottir told AFP earlier this week, “I believe there will be a lot of different opportunities to create a government.”

Jakobsdottir has implemented a progressive income tax system, raised the social housing budget, and extended parental leave for both parents throughout her four-year mandate.

She is well praised for her management of the Covid-19 disaster, which resulted in only 33 deaths in a country of 370,000 people.

She has, however, had to make concessions in order to keep her coalition together.

She stated on Saturday that if her party is re-elected, it will focus on the “great problems we confront in building a more green and sustainable economy,” as well as the “radical things” that must be done to address the climate catastrophe.

This is only the second occasion since 2008 that a government has been forced to resign. Brief News from Washington Newsday.