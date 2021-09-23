Icelanders are going to the polls, fearful of a large, “unstable” coalition.

After four years of an extraordinary left-right coalition that has managed to keep a turbulent decade of crises and scandals under control, Iceland will hold legislative elections on Saturday.

Analysts believe it’s difficult to anticipate the shape of the next administration because there are so many political groups competing for power and no clear coalition option emerging.

Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, whose Left-Green Movement has never been in power before, is seeking re-election amid a more fractious political scene than ever before.

According to polls, a record nine parties are projected to win seats in Iceland’s approximately 1,100-year-old parliament, the Althing.

As a result, predicting which parties will form a coalition after the election is very challenging.

The outgoing coalition is an unholy mix of conservative Independence Party, center-right Progressive Party, and Left-Green Movement, with 33 of 63 seats.

On the huge island of 370,000 people, this is only the second time since 2008 that a government has completed its four-year term.

From 2007 to 2017, Icelanders went to the polls five times due to widespread popular distrust of politicians as a result of recurring scandals.

“This government was not built on the concept of implementing societal changes, but rather on the premise of co-existence politics in a country that had been in upheaval for a long time,” said Eirikur Bergmann, a political science professor at Bifrost University.

According to polls, the current coalition is unlikely to win re-election.

Jakobsdottir, 45, is renowned in Iceland, where she is known for her honesty, sincerity, and collaborative management style.

She’s also been commended for how she handled the Covid-19 disaster, which resulted in only 33 deaths in Iceland.

In an interview with AFP last week, she said, “I think this government has done a tremendous job, and I think it has really showed what is possible in politics.”

Her coalition, though, has suffered with internal conflicts at times, and Bjarni Benediktsson, the leader of the Independence Party, has his sights set on the prime ministership.

According to polls, the Independence Party received between 20 and 24 percent of the vote, and it is projected to retain its position as the largest party.

He is the current finance minister and a former prime minister from a dynasty that has traditionally held power on the right.

He told a campaign gathering last week that he was optimistic and felt supported, and that his party would continue to be “the backbone of the next government.”

However, there are five. Brief News from Washington Newsday.