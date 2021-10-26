‘I Never Thought We’d Live Like This,’ says a Peruvian climate victim.

Marilyn Cahuana’s home and livelihood were washed away five years ago when Peru was hit by a particularly severe El Nino, a cyclical weather phenomena that experts fear is being exacerbated by climate change.

She moved from a peaceful, self-sufficient life on a fertile river bank to a straw-topped cottage close to a busy highway, with no access to potable water, sanitation, or power, with her husband and three children.

“It was like beginning from scratch,” the 36-year-old sobbed as she told AFP about her experience at the Santa Rosa camp, around 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) north of Lima, where hundreds of families were displaced by the 2017 climate disaster.

“We had to buy everything from scratch, including a bed, closets, and a toilet, because the water had destroyed everything.”

For almost 2,000 people from villages and towns wrecked by flooding, what was supposed to be a temporary arrangement has lasted five years in a camp of dilapidated zinc and straw homes and tents.

“The state has completely forsaken us,” said Leopoldo Namuche, Cahuana’s 40-year-old husband, who makes a fortune as a motorbike taxi driver.

Cahuana bakes biscuits to sell to neighbors, and the couple keeps a few ducks, turkeys, and pigs for food.

She pines for her former life as a small-scale farmer in Santa Rosa, some 20 kilometers distant, where they produced their own produce alongside the Piura River and had access to a school, clinic, and other basic facilities.

“We never imagined we’d be living like this,” said Namuche, whose wife is expecting a fourth kid to join Greysi, 12, Hans, nine, and Gael, two.

“It’s because of El Nino,” says the narrator.

The weather system generates an anomalous warming of the Pacific Ocean every few years, resulting in heavy rainfall in northern Peru and drought in other regions of the country.

El Nino slammed Peru particularly hard in 2017, amid the warmest five-year period ever recorded on Earth.

Over 100 people were killed and 300,000 people were displaced as a result of the torrential rains and floods, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Peru has seen its fair share of El Nino-related disasters. In 1998, 500 people died, while in 1982-3, the death toll from flooding and the resulting illness outbreak was almost 9,000.

Former Peruvian environment minister Manuel Pulgar Vidal, now the climate and energy leader at the WWF, said evidence was mounting "that these disasters….