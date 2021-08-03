Hurricane Irma’s Storm Surge And Pondering: How Did Hurricane Irma Kill Mangroves?

When Hurricane Irma hit southern Florida in 2017, it wreaked havoc on mangrove trees. A team of academics has discovered that it was confined seawater, not powerful winds, that caused substantial damage to the crucial mangrove ecosystems.

NASA reported in its latest feature that a team of experts had been examining mangrove forests even before Hurricane Irma slammed the area. The purpose was to document the growth and change of mangrove ecosystems. The researchers got an opportunity to see how Hurricane Irma damaged the mangroves months after it passed over their study sites.

The researchers used aerial lidar and satellite photography to create before and after images of the mangroves in a recent article published in Nature Communications.

Hurricane Irma damaged the canopy of around 62 percent of the mangroves in southwest Florida, according to the researchers. However, after the hurricane, roughly 83 percent of the mangrove forests that were damaged recovered within a year, while the rest died. According to the researchers, mangroves in “well-drained” areas regenerated, whereas those in locations where salty seawater remained trapped did not.

In fact, Hurricane Irma devastated almost 10,000 hectares of mangrove trees in southwestern Florida, the equivalent of 24,700 football fields, according to the experts. The majority of the damage occurred in regions where salty water from the hurricane did not drain, drowning the mangroves for months.

“Our findings showed that storm surge and ponding, not wind, triggered dieback,” the researchers concluded.

In the NASA article, one of the study’s authors, David Lagomasino of East Carolina University’s Outer Banks Campus, said, “The wind is creating damage, but the nail in the coffin is storm surge.”

According to NASA, the findings of the study could improve future efforts to minimize mangrove fatalities by increasing water flow or flushing them with fresh water after a cyclone. Unfortunately, as a result of climate change, similar issues are likely to worsen in the future. Given the importance of mangroves in maintaining coastlines and providing food and refuge for a variety of organisms, this is cause for concern.

“What we’re seeing is that more and more mangroves aren’t able to recover, and that’s what’s scary,” said Lola Fatoyinbo of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, a research co-author. “Mangroves are still really fragile, even though they are so tolerant of these harsh conditions.”