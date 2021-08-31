Hurricane Ida photos from the International Space Station show the storm swirling above the Gulf of Mexico.

Astronauts on board the International Space Station saw Hurricane Ida whirling above the Gulf of Mexico (ISS).

On August 28, NASA released photos of the massive storm as seen from space. The ISS looks to be practically squarely over the storm’s eye in one of the photographs, affording a bird’s-eye perspective down through its center.

Hurricane Ida in the Spotlight Hurricane Ida as observed from the International Space Station on August 28 as it orbited above the Gulf of Mexico. After the storm made landfall in the United States, millions of people are still without electricity.

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is now on the International Space Station (ISS), offered further photographs. “Looking down the eye from above offers perspective of how high these clouds are thinking about all those affected,” he wrote on Twitter. “Be careful!”

According to NBC, Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday and pounded sections of the United States, killing at least four people and wounding a slew of others.

Two people were murdered when a highway in southern Mississippi collapsed late Monday as a result of the storm. In Louisiana, two more people are said to have been slain.

According to PowerOutage.US, Ida has also left more than 1 million people without power, the most of them are in Louisiana.

According to a National Weather Service (NWS) report provided at the time, the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi in the early hours of Monday.

Ida is still causing significant damage, and the National Weather Service (NWS) warned on Tuesday at 4 a.m. CDT (5 a.m. EDT) that “considerable heavy rain and flood threat will continue to spread from the Tennessee and Ohio valleys into the central and southern Appalachians and mid Atlantic” through Wednesday. On the NWS website, you can get more news bulletins and updates.

From Wednesday night into Thursday, the National Weather Service in Boston warned of “high flood potential” and “very heavy rains.”

