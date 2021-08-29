Hurricane Ida makes landfall as a Category 4 storm in Louisiana.

Hurricane Ida made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on the Louisiana coast on Sunday, exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the southern US metropolis of New Orleans.

The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory saying, “Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana.”

At 1655 GMT, Ida slammed into the port, which is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of New Orleans, with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour.

Showers and high winds buffeted boarded-up windows at shops and residences encased by sandbags throughout the morning, sweeping New Orleans’ desolate streets ahead of Ida’s arrival.

Ida, which built strength as it approached the state over the warm waters of the Gulf, might be the most powerful storm to hit the state since 1850, according to Governor John Bel Edwards.

“Hurricane #Ida has made landfall in Louisiana,” says the National Hurricane Center. On Twitter, he tweeted, “Find the safest place in your house and stay there till the storm passes.”

Storm surges had previously swamped Grand Isle, a barrier island south of New Orleans, according to CNN.

High water levels and flooding were also reported by the National Hurricane Center near Shell Beach, Louisiana, and Yach Club, Mississippi.

According to the website poweroutage.us, widespread and long-lasting power outages are forecast, with more than 150,000 houses already without power by midday.

Most inhabitants had followed officials’ directions to escape despite dire warnings of catastrophic harm. Thousands of people jammed the roadways leading out of New Orleans in the days leading up to Ida’s arrival.

Just hours before impact, a few inhabitants in one area in eastern New Orleans were still doing last-minute preparations.

“I’m not sure I’m ready,” Charles Fields replied, still dragging his garden furniture inside, “but we just have to ride it.”

“We’ll see how it holds up,” said the 60-year-old, who had his house flooded with 11 feet (3.3 meters) of water during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Governor Edwards warned on Sunday that Ida would be a “severe test” for the state’s levee systems, which include a vast network of pumps, gates, and earthen and concrete berms that were upgraded in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Hundreds of thousands of people are believed to have evacuated, he told CNN.

With the hospitals so packed of Covid patients, the storm “presents some extremely significant issues for us,” he warned.

The epidemic has been particularly harsh on the Southern state, which has a poor vaccination rate and thus puts a strain on hospitals. Hospitalizations,. Brief News from Washington Newsday.