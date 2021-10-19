Hurricane Ida flooded the New Jersey Zoo, forcing it to close permanently.

Due to “the actual, obvious threat of climate change,” an animal park that was flooded when Hurricane Ida made landfall in New Jersey last month has been closed.

On Monday, Middlesex County announced that the process of transporting all of the animals at the Johnson Park Animal Haven to new homes around the state has begun.

The facility is located on the north bank of the Raritan River, in a flood-prone location.

Following the release of images showing numerous animals at the Johnson Park Animal Haven, including goats and alpacas, standing in high floodwater in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in September, there was significant concern.

“The Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners has made the decision to close the Johnson Park Animal Haven after careful consideration and comprehensive research, and in recognition of the increasing threat that severe weather poses to Johnson Park,” Middlesex County wrote in a press release issued on Monday.

“Because of Johnson Park’s flood plain position and the actual and indisputable threat of climate change, it is in the best interests of the animals to close the Johnson Park Animal Haven and rehome them in more resilient areas.”

Over 7,800 people signed a petition demanding that the animals be relocated to “a better living, better caretakers, and a safer, well-cared-for habitat.”

“All of the animals were stuck in their flooded enclosures during Hurricane Ida, with no high ground, refuge, or method to protect themselves.” The petition stated, “These animals should have been relocated prior to the storm arriving.”

“There was no response when community people contacted, concerned about the safety of these creatures.”

Despite fears to the contrary, no animals at the Johnson Park Animal Haven died as a result of the floods, according to Middlesex County.

“During the entire storm event, all animals, including birds, turkeys, deer, goats, pigs, sheep, horses, and alpaca, were accounted for,” a Middlesex County official told Patch News.

“Animals were either shepherded to higher, drier land or relocated to Thompson Park [Monroe Township’s] other Animal Haven.”

The local group Friends of the Johnson Park Animals, on the other hand, claims that the facility lacked a “sufficient” evacuation strategy for the animals.

