Hurricane Ida, dubbed “very dangerous,” is bearing down on the US Gulf Coast.

Authorities in Louisiana and other parts of the US Gulf Coast issued more grim warnings on Saturday as Hurricane Ida, a storm with dangerous 130 mph gusts, approached the New Orleans area with surprising speed.

“When it hits the northern Gulf coast on Sunday, Hurricane Ida is projected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane,” the National Hurricane Center (NHC) stated, adding that storm preparations should be “rushed to completion.”

The area will be pounded by tropical storm-force winds on Saturday afternoon, with hurricane-force winds arriving on Sunday or early Monday.

As the fast-intensifying storm advances over the Gulf after pummeling western Cuba, southern Louisiana was braced for severe damage and floods, with rainfall of up to 20 inches (50 cm) anticipated in some areas.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Ida had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (135 kph) and was heading northwest at a rate of 16 mph as of Saturday AM.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans encouraged residents in the city’s hurricane safety zone to stay put, saying it was too late to flee.

“We don’t want people on the road, putting them in danger,” she stated in a press conference late Friday, according to the nola.com website.

Sunday marks the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a Category 5 storm that flooded 80% of New Orleans, killing 1,800 people and causing billions in property damage.

Cantrell said the city had protectively chartered 125 coach buses for post-storm evacuations to avoid the pandemonium that followed Katrina, when thousands of people were stuck by flooding.

Highways out of the area were congested on Saturday.

When the cyclone makes landfall near the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts, the National Weather Service predicts a “life-threatening storm surge” of up to 15 feet around the Mississippi River’s mouth.

It warned of “catastrophic wind damage” and the possibility of tornadoes as a result of Ida.

In a tweet, the US National Weather Service’s New Orleans bureau warned people to “act now.”

With a minimum wind speed of 130 miles (209 kilometers) per hour, Category Four is the second-highest on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.

In anticipation for the hurricane, Louisiana has issued a state of emergency.

Officials had previously ordered mandatory evacuations outside of New Orleans’ levee-protected neighborhoods and flood-prone coastal villages like Grand Isle on the state’s coast.

Scooter Resweber, Grand Isle's police chief, told local media, "People are packing and going right now."